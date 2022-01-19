It has been more than two months since the early signing period ended ... and not much has happened on the recruiting trail in the 2022 class.

We last fully updated our rankings shortly after the signing period in November, and since then, only three ESPN 100 prospects have committed. Part of the reason for that was the small number of top-100 seniors still on the board coming out of the signing period. Zero five-star prospects were available after the early period and only nine ESPN 100 prospects total.

Despite the lack of commitments, we did have some shuffling in the class rankings - some of it due to the aforementioned commitments, some of it due to individual players rising and falling in the ESPN 100. Here's a look at some of the noteworthy class rankings storylines:

Duke moves to No. 1: The Blue Devils overtook Kentucky for the No. 1 spot in the class rankings following Mark Mitchell's commitment to Duke in December. Michell chose the Blue Devils over UCLA and likely gave them an insurmountable lead in the class rankings, barring a slew of 2023 reclassifications. It's not an unfamiliar position -- in fact, Duke's No. 4 finish in the 2021 class was its lowest ranking since 2013 -- but it would be their first overall No. 1 finish since the 2018 class if things hold.