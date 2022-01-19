Which men's college basketball recruits improved their stocks and profiles?

There has been plenty of movement across all three men's college basketball recruiting classes, with new names and big risers alike populating the ESPN 100 of 2022, ESPN 60 of 2023 and ESPN 25 of 2024.

Seven high school seniors went from unranked to the top 100. Two of those players landed inside the top 50. Three seniors went from outside the top 15 to inside the top 10. There are five new top-60 faces in the 2023 class, while there are six new names in the ESPN 25.

Here's a look at some of the most notable examples of players who improved and climbed the rankings:

SF Dillon Mitchell

Montverde Academy (FL)

New 2022 ESPN 100 ranking: 7

Previous 2022 ESPN 100 ranking: 18

Committed to: Texas

On a team loaded with nationally ranked prospects, many of whom already have five-star status, Mitchell has been arguably Montverde's most consistently impactful player so far this season. He's one of the quickest and most explosive leapers in the 2022 class, and while the vast majority of his damage comes around the rim on the offensive end, he has been gradually extending his game without sacrificing his efficiency.