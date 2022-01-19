Selecting the No. 1 men's college basketball prospect in each recruiting class is more than looking at statistics, analytics or forecasting potential (although each of those certainly are taken into consideration).

When talent is close or equal, other factors come into play, such as how one impacts a game, levels of consistency and productivity. Below the surface, there are on-court traits that need to be examined, because they can and will separate talent.

Being a coachable player, having a competitive spirit, displaying positive body language during adversity and being a quality leader are also vital.

As is the case with all rankings boards, they are fluid and will change. Upon updating the rankings for the 2022 ESPN 100, 2023 ESPN 60 and 2024 ESPN 25, let's meet the prospects who come in at No. 1 and break down why they are atop the rankings.