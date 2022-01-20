It was an unusually quiet winter on the recruiting trail. Only three ESPN 100 seniors made commitments, although one of them, Mark Mitchell, gave Duke the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Part of the reason for the slow machinations in the 2022 class over the past couple months was the busy summer and fall, when more than 90 prospects in the top 100 made their college decisions. Coming out of the early signing period, not a single five-star prospect was still available.

With the Hoophall Classic taking place this past weekend, most of the big national events on the high school calendar are finished -- and all eyes will now turn toward state playoffs, postseason all-star games and GEICO Nationals. It also means we're inching toward the late signing period and decision-making time for the remaining prospects in 2022.

As we enter this stretch for the 2022 class, what are the biggest storylines? And who's still available?

1. Is anyone still left in the ESPN 100?

Of course. There are nine uncommitted ESPN 100 prospects, following the recent pledges of Rowan Brumbaugh (Texas) and Kamari Lands (Louisville). And one prospect rose into five-star territory as the clear headliner moving forward: