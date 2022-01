Mark Packer says Chris Mack's potential separation with Louisville is one of several issues the Cardinals' athletic department has faced over the past few years. (1:35)

Just over a year ago, the Louisville Cardinals were coming off a road win at Wake Forest that lifted them to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. U of L was improving under Chris Mack, going from an NCAA tournament 7-seed in Year 1 to a second-place ACC finish in Year 2. In a relatively down ACC last season, Louisville was hoping to compete for a conference championship.

Twelve months later, Mack is out of a job.