While the college basketball coaching carousel hasn't made its full transformation to the model of college football, which has a long history of firing coaches in the middle of the season, two big-time jobs opened much earlier than usual this season in Maryland and Louisville. So the carousel has been spinning since the first weeks of December and isn't expected to slow down for another six weeks or so.

After fewer than 30 coaching changes were made during the coronavirus-impacted cycle in the spring of 2020, the sport saw 57 jobs change hands last season. There were landscape-shifting changes -- Roy Williams retired and Mike Krzyzewski announced he was stepping down this spring -- and 13 power-conference jobs changed coaches.

We're likely to see a lighter couple of months in the big leagues, but dominoes are ready to fall.

To get you prepared for the next six weeks of coaching machinations -- and rumors! -- here's a look at the biggest storylines, jobs and names to watch.