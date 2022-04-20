After a slow winter that saw only three ESPN 100 prospects commit between the end of the early signing period and our most recent rankings update in January, there was a flurry of activity toward the end of the men's college basketball season and in the first couple weeks of the offseason.

As always, it was mostly due to the coaching carousel. Coaching changes led to decommitments from more than a dozen players -- although a couple of them, Skyy Clark (Kentucky to Illinois) and Dillon Mitchell (originally committed to Baylor), were not due to the carousel.

So while the rankings at the top didn't change drastically, there were plenty of headlines with the newest -- not final, which we'll get to shortly -- class rankings update.

Arkansas moves to No. 2: Eric Musselman has established himself as one of the best transfer recruiters in the country, but in the 2022 class, Musselman and the Razorbacks were excellent on the high school trail. They already had top-10 prospects Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh committed in the fall, and then they added a third five-star prospect in the spring in Anthony Black. Landing Black, for whom Arkansas beat out Gonzaga and others, solidified Arkansas behind only Duke in the rankings.