Featuring some of the nation's most elite men's college basketball prospects, the Nike EYBL Peach Jam returns Sunday for the 26th time from July 17 to 24 at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Future college basketball and NBA stars make up a star-studded group of recruits competing for a prestigious grassroots summer championship in three divisions: 17U, 16U and 15U.

Each year, the Peach Jam has an abundance of talent. Among the notable alumni are Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose, Aaron Gordon, Bradley Beal, Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr.

This year is no different. We take a look at six names to know and follow during the event.