The Las Vegas Big Time Finale allows some of the nation's elite men's college basketball prospects to team up and play against the best. It's a time of the year for gauging progress and matching up against like-minded talent.

This event, featuring four 16U teams and four 17U teams, brings together talent from the various shoe circuits to compete.

Tuesday's schedule:

Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U (5 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

West Coast Elite 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Midwest Basketball 17U vs. Strive for Greatness 17U (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U (11 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

There are ranked prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes in each game, including Bronny James, Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard and Koa Peat, currently the No. 2 rising sophomore. Here is one player per team to keep an eye on.