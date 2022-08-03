One of the first things on coach Lamont Paris' to-do list after taking the South Carolina job in late March was to take the 25-minute drive to Ridge View High School and meet with elite recruit G.G. Jackson and his father.

Jackson had been a primary target for Frank Martin, but the coaching change slowed the Gamecocks' pursuit of the hometown star, and with a commitment looming, Paris had to make up ground.

It wasn't enough, though, and Jackson committed to North Carolina a month later -- and also confirmed he had no intention of reclassifying into the 2022 class.

Paris' chance at an early statement signing seemed out of reach.

In early July, however, rumors began to grow of Jackson potentially decommitting from North Carolina and subsequently committing to South Carolina and enrolling in college for the upcoming men's basketball season.

The first domino fell on July 14, when Jackson announced he was decommitting. Less than 24 hours after his final AAU game, on July 23, he announced his commitment to South Carolina, while simultaneously confirming he was going to reclassify and suit up for the Gamecocks this season.

With Jackson officially in the fold, what can Paris and South Carolina expect from the 6-foot-9 forward? We reached out to college coaches and NBA scouts to get a feel for his game, potential impact and his NBA draft position for 2023.