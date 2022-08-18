Welcome to the final installment in our series on college basketball's new era of frequent transfers.

First we considered the most significant modern-era transfers into and out of more than 80 of the nation's leading men's programs across the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, AAC, Big East, Big Ten and ACC.

Then we quantified the impacts of granting an additional year of eligibility and of the NCAA's adoption of a one-time transfer rule for revenue sports. We found that last season transfers accounted for 40% of the minutes played at major-conference programs.

Today, we bring this discussion to a close with a look at out-transfers -- or players who transfer out. Is the trend toward more major-conference minutes for incoming transfers matched by a correspondingly high rate of departures? Which programs are losing and/or burning through the most talent?