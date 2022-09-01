We evaluate hundreds of men's basketball prospects in each recruiting cycle, and we narrow our rankings to the ESPN 100 for the senior class, ESPN 60 for the junior class and ESPN 25 for sophomores.

But how do they compare against each other? After all, there are some juniors who are better than seniors.

We ranked the top 25 recruits regardless of class, pitting the No. 1 senior (D.J. Wagner) against the No. 1 junior (Tre Johnson) and the No. 1 sophomore (Cameron Boozer).

This list is an evaluation of the eye test, character traits, film work and metrics. And as with all rankings, it is fluid, so players can of course rise or fall down the road.

To make this list, we take into account how far along a player is in his respective development, analyze their recent performances and production from the summer circuit and also break down their potential at the next level.

We also provide a player comparison to each recruit -- and some of these players are on the trajectory to blossom into future NBA stars.

Uncommitted | 2023 ESPN 100 ranking: 1

Wagner played an important role in USA Basketball's U17 gold medal run in Spain, dishing out nine assists to just one turnover, shooting 48% on 2-point field goals and 87.5% from the line over his last three games. Beyond his high-end basketball ability, he brings a competitive edge, a selfless approach and a veteran's mentality. At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Wagner is a factor in the paint, whether he executes a floater against the shot blocker or takes a charge. His drive-and-kick game is strong, and he knows how to find open pockets of space for his pull-up jumper. Even with the No. 1 status, he has room for growth with his talent and upside. Kentucky and Louisville are in a two-horse race for his commitment.

Player comparison: Darius Garland