The coaching carousel has completely rebounded from the COVID-impacted 2020 cycle that saw only one power conference program change coaches. In 2021, there were 14 changes in the top seven leagues. And last spring, there were even more, with 17 jobs in the top seven leagues changing hands -- including a couple of Hall of Famers retiring in Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova's Jay Wright (and being replaced by former assistant coaches Jon Scheyer and Kyle Neptune).

The SEC was the epicenter of the carousel, with six of those changes, while the Big East saw four new coaches.

What's the early read on the 2023 hot seat? There's very little to discuss in a majority of the high-major leagues, but two conferences look poised to grab most of the coaching carousel headlines five months from now.

ACC

Are we on retirement watch this season for Notre Dame's Mike Brey and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim? Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC is likely to be busy, which could mean anything from two to five or six jobs opening if things break a certain way. Clemson's Brad Brownell has seemingly been on the hot seat since the Obama administration, but he did sign a contract extension last October through 2026. He's been with the Tigers since 2010, going to three NCAA tournaments and one Sweet 16. The Tigers finished last season on a tear, winning four straight to end the regular season. Did that run save Brownell's job? And does Brownell need to reach the NCAA tournament to save it again?