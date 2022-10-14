The third annual Top Flight Invite will feature eight elite club basketball teams vying for a tournament championship in Las Vegas.

This year's tournament might feature the strongest group of star power and talent with 28 prospects ranked in the 2023 ESPN 100, 2024 ESPN 60 or 2025 ESPN 25, including commits for Kentucky, Duke, Oregon, Kansas and UCLA, as well as the uncommitted Bronny James, the 34th-ranked senior, and Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and the No. 1-ranked sophomore.

Each team will play three times, beginning with four quarterfinal matchups Friday. The two consolation and semifinals will be played Friday, and three showcase games will lead into Sunday's championship (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN App).

The schedule (all times ET):

Friday, Oct. 14 (all games on ESPN+)

No. 7 Explorers (Florida) vs. No. 2 AZ Compass (Arizona): 7:15 p.m.

No. 8 Air Nado (Nevada) vs. No. 1 Florida Eagles (Florida): 9 p.m.

No. 5 Donda (California) vs. No. 4 Hoop Nation (California): 10:45 p.m.

No. 6 LV Orange (Nevada) vs. No. 3 CBC (California): 12:30 a.m. Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 15 (all games on ESPN+)

Consolation Game 1: 4 p.m.

Consolation Game 2: 5:45 p.m.

Semifinal 1: 7:30 p.m.

Semifinal 2: 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16 (all games on ESPN2/ESPN App)

Showcase Game 1: 3 p.m.

Showcase Game 2: 5 p.m.

Showcase Game 3: 7 p.m.

Championship: 9 p.m.

We pick 10 major prospects to watch, including at least one from each team in the field, and break down each of their games.