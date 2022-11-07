While the college basketball season tips off Monday, recruiting will get the headlines one final time before ceding to the action on the hardwood.

The early signing period begins Wednesday and lasts until Nov. 16. In between those dates, the vast majority of committed prospects will sign their letters of intent and lock in their school of choice moving forward.

Although the NLI is less ironclad than it was a decade ago -- as schools tend to be more lenient when granting releases due to coaching changes, other players entering the program, etc. -- the early signing period represents the marquee time in basketball recruiting.

What should you be watching for over the next week? The dominoes have already started falling, with top-10 prospect Ron Holland committing to Texas on Saturday and top-50 recruits Mikey Williams and Javonte Taylor picking Memphis. Andrej Stojakovic, another top-25 prospect, is set to decide on Monday. And at least three five-star prospects in the ESPN 100 are expected to make their college decisions during the signing period, while another top-10 prospect could decide to announce. The No. 1 recruiting class is also on the line.

We break down the storylines, the names and the programs to monitor this week.

Jump to:

Three main storylines

Notable five-stars | Top-25 recruits on the board

Three teams with the most at stake