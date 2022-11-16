College basketball's busier-than-expected early signing period has come to an end, and with the dust finally settled, there's very little left to play out in the 2023 recruiting class.

Each of the top 24 prospects in the class are already committed, with 23 going to college and one, No. 11 Matas Buzelis, going the G League Ignite route. Only four top-50 prospects are still on the board, and at least three of them are considering going one of the professional routes after high school.

First, let's catch up on everything that happened over the past week or so on the recruiting trail -- and then look forward to the rest of the 2023 cycle.

Jump to:

5 winners | 4 teams that missed out

3 things still to come this cycle

Who won the early signing period?

Kentucky Wildcats: The Wildcats landed No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner, beating out in-state rival Louisville for his commitment, and in the process likely secured the No. 1 overall recruiting class for the seventh time since John Calipari took over in 2009. Wagner is the fourth No. 1 recruit to commit to Kentucky under Calipari, following Shaedon Sharpe, Nerlens Noel and Anthony Davis. Kentucky now has four of the top eight players in the 2023 class in the fold, with Wagner joining Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Robert Dillingham, with top-30 guard Reed Sheppard rounding out the class.