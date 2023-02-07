The 2022-23 men's college basketball season has already been a wild ride.

North Carolina was everyone's preseason No. 1. Now you'll find the Tar Heels rubbing elbows with NC State, Clemson and Pitt in Bubble Watch 2023.

Marquette was picked to finish ninth in the Big East. As we launch Tuesday, the Watch debuts by already showing Shaka Smart's group as a lock to make the NCAA tournament.

And did we mention that mock brackets are seeding Florida Atlantic higher than Kentucky?

At least UK is indeed showing up in mock brackets. That's more than can be said for the preseason top-25 likes of Villanova, Oregon, Michigan or Texas Tech.

It's all been a shock to the hoops senses; but if history's any guide, the surprises are just getting started. Bubble Watch will analyze it all in real time and help you draw an informed line between "in" and "out" for the 2023 NCAA tournament field of 68. (Then the NCAA men's basketball committee, naturally, will do just as it pleases. The suspense is a rite of March. Embrace it.)

Once again, the Watch will be updated continuously from now until Selection Sunday on March 12. Whether a team is in action or not, its entry will be updated if the team's path to a bid has changed.

"Locks" could in theory lose every remaining game and still earn a bid. "Should be in" teams will hear their names called on Selection Sunday if they just keep taking care of business.

"Work to do" is where the drama really unfolds. Pull up a chair and binge on all the dizzying ascents to "should be in" and shocking falls out of the Watch entirely.

Then, come Selection Sunday, you'll still find a dozen or so teams marooned in "work to do" with no work left to be done -- except to hope. Like we said, drama!

To estimate the actual size of the 2023 bubble, we're projecting that there will be 22 one-bid conferences. In effect, that number would be one single-bid league above the historical average. If the field shifts, we'll adjust accordingly.

Here's our initial projection of the bubble: