Once the high school season and the spring period were in the rearview mirror, we released our early summer player rankings for each class.

Now we shift the focus to our top basketball prospects, regardless of class.

The criteria consist of a combination of factors for all classes, including how the prospect has produced so far and his future upside. There is plenty to debate at this point, and this list will remain fluid as we head toward another ranking in August.

Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and the top prospect in the 2025 ESPN 60, grabs the No. 1 spot in our Top 25 regardless of class. Here's a breakdown of the best in high school basketball.