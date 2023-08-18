Skip to main content
Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
Search
scores
NFL
MLB
NCAAF
NBA
NHL
Soccer
…
Women's World Cup
LLWS
NCAAM
NCAAW
Sports Betting
Boxing
CFL
NCAA
Cricket
F1
Golf
Horse
MMA
NASCAR
NBA G League
Olympic Sports
PLL
Racing
RN BB
RN FB
Rugby
Tennis
WNBA
WWE
X Games
XFL
More ESPN
Fantasy
Listen
Watch
ESPN+
NCAAM
Home
Recruiting
Teams
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Rankings
Way-Too-Early Top 25
Offseason Bracketology
Roster changes
Jay Bilas: Realignment and the NCAA's hypocritic oath
33m
Jay Bilas
Chasing Checkmate: How a win against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 finally tilts the game in Aljamain Sterling's favor
1d
Brett Okamoto
Harden agrees 76ers relationship beyond repair
Philadelphia 76ers
3h
Source: Lions waive injured Mims after Jets trade
Detroit Lions
39m
Eric Woodyard
Howell clinches Commanders' starting QB job
Washington Commanders
3h
John Keim
Source: Eagles CB McPhearson has torn Achilles
Philadelphia Eagles
11m
Tim McManus
Indiana bumps Woodson's pay to top 3 in Big Ten
Indiana Hoosiers
1h
Messi: MLS poised for leap to catch Euro leagues
16h
Ross Devonport
Hegerberg hits out at Infantino's equality speech
5h
Sam Marsden
Cardinals calling up 'electric' top prospect Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
11h
NFL preseason Week 2 takeaways: Browns rookie QB looks sharp again
Cleveland Browns
12h
NFL Nation
Fantasy Football Marathon mock draft: 10-team, PPR
3d
ESPN Fantasy
Inside Virginia Tech's post-Frank Beamer struggles -- and how the Hokies are trying to recover
Virginia Tech Hokies
4h
Andrea Adelson
How to have the most fun this college football season
5h
Bill Connelly
Everything you need to know about Madden 24
Buffalo Bills
4h
Michael Rothstein
NBA experts dissect 2023 schedule, best matchups and Christmas games
New Orleans Pelicans
18h
NBA Insiders
What is the NBA in-season tournament? Format, schedule, groups
3d
Tim Bontemps
Signing Kane: How Bayern Munich finally replaced Lewandowski
3d
Constantin Eckner
Maguire confident he has a role at Man United. Should he be?
7h
Rob Dawson
Women's World Cup Daily: Final and third-place previews
4h
ESPN
Spain's World Cup run to final makes no sense. Or does it?
14h
Sam Marsden and Sophie Lawson
Caleb Williams, Brock Bowers, Marvin Harrison Jr. lead college football's top 100 players for 2023
USC Trojans
3d
ESPN Staff
Inside the exclusive group of NFL players working in football and real estate investing
Atlanta Falcons
4h
Michael Rothstein
The New York Yankees just can't stop losing
New York Yankees
1d
David Schoenfield
MLB Power Rankings: Which bubble teams are on the brink?
Arizona Diamondbacks
1d
ESPN
PFL playoffs: Can Larissa Pacheco become the PFL's next Kayla Harrison?
2d
Jeffrey Wagenheim
LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool eye PSV's Bakayoko if Salah leaves
1m
ESPN
The USWNT needs big changes before the 2024 Olympics. Here's the to-do list
20h
Caitlin Murray
Leagues Cup winners, losers: Messi rules over MLS, Liga MX
23h
Cesar Hernandez
College football preseason Power Rankings: Realistic best case and worst case for each top 25 team
Georgia Bulldogs
2d
ESPN staff
75 things for NASCAR's 75th anniversary: Best-looking cars
1d
Ryan McGee
Fantasy baseball: Can Michael Lorenzen do it again?
1d
Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Karabell
Fantasy baseball: Trends, insights to watch down the stretch
2d
Tristan H. Cockcroft
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Get ESPN+
Jay Bilas: The NCAA and its members schools come off as hypocrites after latest realignment
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook Messenger
Email
Jay Bilas, College Basketball Analyst
Aug 18, 2023, 10:51 AM ET
Close
College basketball analyst for ESPN and ESPN Insider
Played and coached at Duke
Practicing attorney
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook Messenger
Pinterest
Email
The NCAA and its member schools talk a good game. But they are hypocrites. All of them.