CBB recruiting: Ranking the top 25 boys players regardless of class

Following a fantastic summer of basketball and updated recruiting rankings for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes this week, it's time to rank the top 25 players in the country regardless of class. This ranking is based on our current player evaluations, future upside and character traits.

This is not a draft board or solely a high school ranking. Factors taken under consideration include, but are not limited to, pro potential, college potential and which players could help win a game for teams right now. The criteria consists of a combination of factors for all classes, include how a prospect has produced to date combined with his future upside. There is plenty to debate, and this list will remain fluid in the coming months.

The full list of recruits as well as top risers, players on the cusp and the best shooters of the class can be found here.