The impact of international prospects on American basketball isn't a new phenomenon. One need look no further than last season's All-NBA first team, which featured four players born outside the United States -- a group that didn't include two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Or the last five NBA MVP awards, all won by players born outside the United States. Or France native Victor Wembanyama, the most recent No. 1 NBA draft pick.

International players have had an influence on the NBA dating back to the 1980s, when Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria) and Patrick Ewing (Jamaica) were selected No. 1 in back-to-back drafts (1984 and '85) and then went on to dominate the league for years.

Their impact on men's college basketball, however, is growing. A decade ago, only a handful of schools were consistently going abroad to procure talent. There was Gonzaga, there was Saint Mary's, there were programs recruiting the top players in Canada -- and then there were programs that would recruit players once they came to the United States for high school.

That has all changed in recent years, as top international prospects are no longer playing professionally overseas until it's time to enter the NBA draft, and more college programs than ever are recruiting talent from all over the world. There are a few reasons behind the trend. The biggest is the introduction of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, which now allow student-athletes to make money while playing in college. Another is the proliferation of Basketball Without Borders, NBA Basketball Schools and the NBA Academies. Add increased access for college coaches to FIBA events, and there are simply more opportunities to evaluate a high number of high-level international prospects in competitive settings.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, there's a case to be made that at least seven or eight programs in the preseason top 25 are going to need immediate contributions from their international newcomers; a couple could even be one-and-done. Here's a look at the most impactful international prospects entering men's college basketball this season, and how they'll slot into their respective programs.

Note: This list includes only players who didn't play high school basketball in the United States.

Scouting report: The center from Zaragoza, Spain, is a huge target in the low post, and as a pick and roll finisher with his 7-foot-7 wingspan, terrific skill level and feel for the game. He's a very good passer with polished footwork, reliable hands and a soft touch around the basket, already bringing significant experience at the highest levels of international basketball. The main questions, besides his NCAA eligibility, revolve around his lack of toughness in the paint and his defensive struggles on the perimeter. Addressing these could propel him into the top-10 NBA draft pick conversation as quickly as June. -- Jonathan Givens

How he fits: It will be interesting to see how Mara plays alongside the team's lone returning starter, Adem Bona, who was consistently in foul trouble last season.