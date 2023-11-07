The top storylines, latest buzz and what's next for the men's basketball recruiting early signing window

Open Extended Reactions

The early signing period doesn't carry the same sort of significance it once did, when most of the elite prospects announced their college decisions and recruiting drama ruled the day. Now, it's become more of an administrative week, where prospects make previous commitments official and sign letters of intent with their chosen school. Much-anticipated commitment news conferences have been replaced by signing ceremonies.

With all that said, this week promises to bring some intrigue to the 2024 class. While the vast majority of top-100 prospects are already off the board, almost half of the top 25 remain uncommitted -- and because most of them have finished their visits, multiple commitments could occur in the coming days.

Here are the storylines we're following over the next week.