2024 men's college basketball recruiting rankings: Updated top 25 classes

The early signing period came and went without too much drama -- zero commitment flips or decommitments, zero five-star prospects opting not to sign a letter of intent -- but it did feature eight ESPN 100 prospects making their college decisions.

As a result, there has been some movement in the recruiting class rankings. No. 1 stayed the same, but a familiar school is now right behind it. And it's a blueblood party near the top of the rankings, with very few surprises in the top 10.

Coming out of the signing period, we've expanded the class rankings from a top 10 to a top 25. How much will change between now and the spring? Let's take a look at the things to watch.

Surprise: Duke and Kentucky at No. 1 and No. 2

Over the past 10 years -- and for Kentucky, the past 15 years -- there have been two programs recruiting at a significantly higher level than every other program in the country: Duke and Kentucky. Since the class of 2014, Duke has had five No. 1 recruiting classes and has finished lower than No. 2 just once -- the Blue Devils were No. 4 in 2021. Since John Calipari arrived at Kentucky in 2009, the Wildcats have had seven No. 1 classes and five No. 2 classes, finishing lower than No. 2 just three times. In fact, if Duke and Kentucky remain at No. 1 and No. 2, it will be the eighth time since 2014 that the Blue Devils and Wildcats have been No. 1 and No. 2 in either order.