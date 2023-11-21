Men's basketball recruiting: The top five questions after the early signing window

Open Extended Reactions

After a quiet few days to open the early signing period, it finished with two headline-grabbing commitments: five-star forward Jayden Quaintance to Kentucky on Nov. 14 and top-five prospect Tre Johnson picking Texas on Wednesday, the final day of the period.

Aside from springing some life into the signing period, those two commitments pushed the Wildcats and Longhorns into the top three nationally in our updated recruiting class rankings.

Minimal drama over the past couple of weeks could portend some developments over the next few months, however. Here are the big remaining questions as we exit the signing period.

1. Who's left on the board?