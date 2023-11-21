        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Men's basketball recruiting: The top five questions after the early signing window

          Dylan Harper remains the top unsigned recruit in the country from the 2024 class after the early signing window. Daniel Fritz
          • Jeff Borzello, ESPN Staff WriterNov 21, 2023, 08:00 AM ET
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on X

          After a quiet few days to open the early signing period, it finished with two headline-grabbing commitments: five-star forward Jayden Quaintance to Kentucky on Nov. 14 and top-five prospect Tre Johnson picking Texas on Wednesday, the final day of the period.

          Aside from springing some life into the signing period, those two commitments pushed the Wildcats and Longhorns into the top three nationally in our updated recruiting class rankings.

          Minimal drama over the past couple of weeks could portend some developments over the next few months, however. Here are the big remaining questions as we exit the signing period.

          1. Who's left on the board?