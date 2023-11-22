        <
          Men's basketball recruiting: Winners, surprises and who has work to do

          Paul Biancardi, Basketball RecruitingNov 22, 2023
          Even though teams are now playing games, coaches are always thinking a season ahead. The recruiting landscape is becoming a bit less chaotic, too, with additional eligibility from the pandemic coming to an end after next season and the transfer portal beginning to calm down. Slowly but surely, the high school prospect is becoming the focal point again.

          Recruiting gives hope and excitement to every program. Today, we look ahead at the early top 25 classes for 2024 and break down who won big, which teams surprised and which school still has work to do.

          Winners