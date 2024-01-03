Open Extended Reactions

Conference play is beginning in earnest and for the first time this season we're seeing a steady stream of quality games played in home-court settings. Much basketball remains to be played, but we've already seen enough to come to some conclusions on the major men's Division I conferences and where they rank in 2024 -- particularly before one of them disappears in a few months.

To put those conclusions on the record at the very beginning of the calendar year, ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi and John Gasaway sat down and ranked the major conferences. Balancing measures of top-to-bottom strength like KenPom with less comprehensive metrics like AP rankings and projected seeds, they came up with their very own combined rankings. Here's how they see the power conferences shaping up, counting down from No. 6 all the way to No. 1.

6. Pac-12

John Gasaway: Let's begin with the league that appears to be vanishing as an entity. With four teams heading to the Big Ten next season (Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington), four to the Big 12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah), two to the ACC (Cal and Stanford) and two to the West Coast Conference (Oregon State and Washington State), that leaves zero programs remaining for 2024-25. Happy New Year, Pac-12.