Breaking down the 2024 McDonald's All American Boys Game roster

Twenty-four of the top 40 men's college basketball recruits in the 2024 ESPN 100 were named McDonald's All-Americans on Tuesday.

Seventeen colleges (so far) were represented among the rosters, with three uncommitted players still yet to announce their college decisions.

The top 15 prospects in the 2024 class were all named All-Americans, headlined by No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg. Five programs will feature multiple recruits in the game, with Duke, Rutgers, Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama all having two players named to the roster.

How good is the 2024 class of McDonald's All Americans? What will each player bring to the table at the next level? With Paul Biancardi on the East and Jeff Borzello on the West, we break down each prospect's strengths and why each is deserving of being a McDonald's All American.

Jalil Bethea is one of the best shooters in the 2024 class. He'll be heading to the Miami Hurricanes next season. Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire)