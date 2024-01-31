        <
          Measuring and ranking the top shot-takers in men's college basketball

          Combine Kelvin Sampson's signature offensive rebounding style of play with an incredibly low turnover rate this season, and Houston is comfortably near the top of the shot volume index in 2023-24. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
          • John Gasaway, ESPN InsiderJan 31, 2024, 08:20 AM ET
            • ESPN Insider college basketball contributor
            • First began covering college hoops in 2004
            • Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall Street Journal
            Follow on X

          These are the best of college basketball times if you like scoring in the men's game. A glance at KenPom shows that Division I's efficiency on offense is higher than it has ever been to this point in a season since at least 1999.

          And give the credit to shot volume. After all, we've seen D-I shoot just as accurately (last year) or even a hair better (in the late teens) than what we're witnessing now.

          The efficiency that today's teams are achieving is also a result of the sheer frequency with which they're attempting shots. Indeed, shot volume in D-I is at an all-time KenPom high. Thanks primarily to a declining turnover rate, one might call 2024 the golden age of shot volume.

          This volume can be measured with an item we like to call a shot volume index. Our index pegs the number of attempts from the field that a team would record in 100 possessions of (rather improbably) zero-free-throw basketball. For simplicity, we'll look at 80 major-conference teams here.

          Let's give it up for this season's "most likely to record a scoring attempt" honor roll.

          Shot volume's 2024 'big four' in major-conference play

          1. Texas A&M Aggies
          Shot volume index:           105.7

          Yes, Texas A&M. However inadvertently, the Aggies are conducting a fascinating basketball experiment in 2024. Just how important is shot volume, really, when you aren't connecting on shots?