The 2024 coaching carousel has been slowly spinning in the background for a few months, but it was supercharged on Wednesday, when Ohio State opted to fire Chris Holtmann on Valentine's Day.

Holtmann started off in impressive fashion in Columbus seven years ago, leading the Buckeyes to a second-place finish in the Big Ten in his first season at the helm. He led them to the NCAA tournament in four of his first five seasons, the lone miss coming when the dance was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the wheels have fallen off the past two years. Ohio State started off 10-3 last season before losing 14 of its next 15 games and ultimately finishing 16-19 overall and 5-15 in Big Ten play. This season, the Buckeyes were 12-2 on Jan. 3, but lost nine of their 11 games since then, capped off by Tuesday's listless road defeat at Wisconsin.

So, he's out. Here's what you need to know about what could happen next in Columbus.

Where will Ohio State stack up among expected openings this spring -- and why did the Buckeyes make the move now?