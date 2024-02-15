Open Extended Reactions

Saturday marks exactly one month until Selection Sunday, and we'll be crowning a champion in just over 50 days. The final sprint to the postseason is officially underway.

Things are already winding down in certain leagues. Don't look now, but most teams in the Atlantic Sun, Horizon and Big South have just four regular-season games remaining. Morehead State has a three-game lead in the Ohio Valley standings and could theoretically clinch a regular-season title in the next week. McNeese State could take a 3.5-game lead on Nicholls State with five games left with a win this weekend.

There's not a night left in the 2023-24 men's college basketball regular season with a meaningless slate of games: There are regular-season title ramifications, bubble battles and constant positioning for NCAA tournament seeds every single day.

We're here to guide you through the rest of the college basketball calendar, highlighting one game per night -- with a few extra ones along the way.

All times are Eastern

Thursday

Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins (9 p.m., ESPN)

Colorado's at-large hopes are fading after losing three of its past four games -- and now the Buffs head on the road to the Los Angeles schools. That looked like a much easier proposition earlier in the season, but Mick Cronin's team has won seven of its past eight since losing to Utah by 46 points on Jan. 11.

Colorado isn't the only bubble team heading on the road in need of a win: Gonzaga is at Loyola Marymount, Memphis is at North Texas and Utah has to bounce back at USC.

Friday

New Mexico Lobos at San Diego State Aztecs (10 p.m.)

Six bids in the Mountain West are within reach, and New Mexico and San Diego State are in position to advance. They're also chasing Utah State atop the league standings and are pushing for seeding positioning in the NCAA tournament. The Lobos won the first meeting between the two teams, dominating the second half en route to an 18-point win.

Saturday