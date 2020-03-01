Reliving some of the best March Madness buzzer-beaters

What's the first thing you think of when you hear the term March Madness?

It could be something about your bracket. It could be something about Selection Sunday -- it's March 15, by the way -- or which team is going to be this year's Cinderella.

But more often than not, you're probably thinking: BUZZER-BEATERS!

With the NCAA tournament starting on March 19, we decided to look back at five of our favorite buzzer-beaters.

And if you want to stay up-to-date on which team will get which seed, check out Joe Lunardi's Bracketology here.

Kris Jenkins, Villanova beats North Carolina in 2016

How about a buzzer-beater that wins you the whole national championship? That's what happened for Kris Jenkins, who launched this 3-pointer with less than under 1 second to go.

The Wildcats won their second national title with that in 2016.

Christian Laettner, Duke beats Kentucky in 1992

Christian Laettner's shot in the 1992 Elite Eight ranks high up there with the most famous basketball shots ever. Thanks to an excellent pass from Grant Hill, Laettner gave the Blue Devils the 104-103 overtime victory with the turnaround jumper that became known as "The Shot."

Duke went on to win its second national championship in a row.

Bryce Drew, Valparaiso beats Ole Miss in 1998

The beauty of this buzzer-beater was that it was a major upset. The Rebels were supposed to toss the Crusaders aside in this first-round game, but Valpo had other plans.

There were also other fantastic elements to this one, which started on an inbounds pass from Jamie Sykes to Bill Jenkins at half court, who then tossed it to Drew in transition.

Wait, there's more. Drew was the son of Valpo's head coach, Homer Drew. A great story indeed.

Rip Hamilton, UConn beats Washington in 1998

I guess they don't call him Rip Hamilton for nothing. He certainly ripped the heart and soul out of Washington with this buzzer-beater, especially because he had missed a similar shot earlier in the possession.

But who doesn't love a fadeaway to head off to the Elite Eight?

Paul Jesperson, Northern Iowa beats Texas in 2016

We love buzzer-beaters. We also love half-court shots.

Paul Jesperson launched his shot from half court with under three seconds to go in, and in it went. Hello, No. 11 upsetting No. 6 in the first round.

Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame beat Mississippi State, 2018

You didn't think we'd leave the women out, do you?

In 2018, Notre Dame won the women's national championship thanks to a buzzer-beater from Arike Ogunbowale. It was the Irish's first title in 17 years, all thanks to the fadeaway 3-pointer giving them the win over Mississippi State.