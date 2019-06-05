NCAA moving 3-point line back for next season

The men's college basketball 3-point line is being pushed back next season to the international distance of 22 feet, 1¾ inches, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The rule change was approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel. It will go into effect next season for Division I but will wait until 2020-21 for Divisions II and III.

"After gathering information over the last two seasons, we feel it's time to make the change," Colorado coach Tad Boyle, the committee chair, said when the proposal was made in early May. "Freedom of movement in the game remains important, and we feel this will open up the game. We believe this will remove some of the congestion on the way to the basket."

The current 3-point line is 20 feet, 9 inches; it was moved back from 19 feet, 9 inches prior to the 2008-09 season. The NBA 3-point line ranges from 22 feet in the corners out to 23 feet, 9 inches.

According to the committee, moving the 3-point line back will clear the lane for more drives to the rim, make 3-point shots more challenging and therefore less prevalent, and improve offensive spacing.

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound.

Three other proposals were also approved: