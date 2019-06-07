Ex-Nevada forward Brown commits to Arizona

Former McDonald's All-American Jordan Brown, who transferred from Nevada in April, has committed to Arizona.

Brown announced his decision on Twitter.

"I want to begin by thanking the city of Reno for filling Lawlor every night and making it a great atmosphere for my first year of college," Brown wrote. "The love and support you showed us was something I'll never forget ... but with that being said, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my college career at the University of Arizona."

Brown, a 6-foot-10 power forward, was ranked No. 33 in the ESPN 100 for the 2018 class. He was the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Nevada since Luke Babbitt pledged in 2008. Arizona had been involved in his original recruitment, as was UCLA and California, but Brown chose the Wolf Pack.

Brown didn't see much playing time as a freshman, with seniors Trey Porter, Tre'Shawn Thurman and Jordan Caroline all ahead of him in the rotation. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, with his lone double-figure scoring games coming in mid-November.

Shortly after former Nevada coach Eric Musselman left for Arkansas in early April, Brown entered his name into the transfer portal. The Wolf Pack remained an option for him after former UCLA head coach Steve Alford took over, and Brown also considered Saint Mary's and Arizona State.

Sean Miller has now landed three transfers this spring, with Brown joining UC Irvine graduate transfer Max Hazzard and Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker Jr. Hazzard is eligible immediately, while Baker and Brown will sit out next season and become eligible in 2020-21.