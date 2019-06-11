Ranking every team in the 2019 TBT bracket, 1 to 64

The bracket has been revealed ... and no, we're not talking about the NCAA tournament.

The Basketball Tournament, a single-elimination summer event that begins July 19 across ESPN networks, returns for its sixth year in 2019. With 64 former NBA players currently slated to compete, another $2 million prize on the line and 23 college alumni teams -- including those of blue bloods such as Kentucky, Syracuse and Kansas -- battling for the title, TBT is back and bigger than ever.

Eight regional winners will advance to Championship Weekend in Chicago that culminates with the winner-take-all championship game on Aug. 6 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).

So, with the field of 64 complete, it's time to dive in and break down each team. Can Overseas Elite, which has won the event in each of the past four years, extend its impressive unbeaten streak? Who is its biggest challenger? Are there any sleepers capable of making a long run as a low seed?

Here are our rankings from 1 to 64, which will help serve as a guide to every squad competing in TBT (find the complete bracket HERE):

1. Overseas Elite, No. 1 seed (Richmond region)

Seeking its fifth straight TBT title, No. 1 overall seed Overseas Elite returns to the bracket as the heavy favorite to cut down the nets despite the departures of Kyle Fogg and Errick McCollum. Led by two-time tournament MVP D.J. Kennedy and former NBA guard Jeremy Pargo, the roster has the experience and chemistry needed to win another $2 million prize.

2. Eberlein Drive, No. 1 seed (Salt Lake region)

The biggest threat to Overseas Elite's five-peat is a team led by two former NBA players, James Michael McAdoo and Donald Sloan, and the fourth-leading scorer in the 2018 tournament, Jerome Randle (21.7 points per game). Eberlein Drive reached the title game last summer, and it now adds ex-Miami (Fla.) standout Kenny Kadji to an already loaded roster.

James Michael McAdoo (starring for North Carolina in 2013) highlights the Eberlein Drive roster. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

3. Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni), No. 1 seed (Syracuse region)

Featuring familiar faces and NBA experience, Boeheim's Army has one of the most intriguing rosters in the event. Hakim Warrick and Eric Devendorf are back for another run. But adding 2015 NBA first-round pick Chris McCullough and bucket-getter Jordan Crawford makes this team a real threat to Overseas Elite.

4. Loyalty is Love, No. 1 seed (Lexington region)

With DeMarcus Cousins as their general manager and former Baylor center Isaiah Austin averaging nearly a double-double overseas, Loyalty of Love could be a trendy pick based on just two names. Add in Markel Brown, Pierre Jackson, Willie Reed and three others who have logged minutes in The Association and this team could be a serious contender to steal the TBT title.

5. Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni), No. 1 seed (Wichita region)

The Golden Eagles reached the semifinals in 2018 before suffering a 25-point loss to the eventual champions. Marquette's alumni team returns Jamil Wilson and adds Dwight Buycks and Andrew Rowsey, creating a big three that could be nearly impossible to stop.

6. Team Hines, No. 1 seed (Greensboro region)

If you're looking for a team with elite guard play, Team Hines is for you. Nick Calathes, Darrun Hilliard, Mike James and Ricky Ledo all have plenty of professional experience, while Thomas Walkup was a fan favorite at Stephen F. Austin. Shawn Long brings added toughness inside to help balance the scoring load.

Thomas Walkup is best known for engineering an upset of West Virginia in the 2016 NCAA tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

7. Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni), No. 1 seed (Columbus region)

Rebranded from Scarlet & Gray to Carmen's Crew, the Ohio State alumni return with high expectations. The 2017 semifinalists won't have Greg Oden or Jared Sullinger this summer, but energetic guard Aaron Craft and newly added Greek Basket League star Deshaun Thomas will anchor the former Buckeyes.

8. Ram Nation (VCU alumni), No. 2 seed (Richmond region)

The VCU alumni team advanced to the quarterfinals in 2018 before falling to Overseas Elite by 12. Eric Maynor (assistant coach) won't be on the hardwood this time around, but Ram Nation still has veteran pro Reggie Williams and a balanced lineup.

9. Self Made (Kansas alumni), No. 3 seed (Wichita region)

Self Made is a blast from the past featuring four players -- Elijah Johnson, Tyshawn Taylor, Travis Releford and Kevin Young -- from Kansas' 2012 national runner-up team. With Perry Ellis, Landen Lucas and former nine-year NBA veteran Darrell Arthur (surprise!) making up the rest of the roster, Self Made could morph into one of the elite alumni teams.

Perry Ellis and Landen Lucas will be fighting for Jayhawks glory (and $2 million) in the 2019 TBT. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

10. Gael Force (Saint Mary's alumni), No. 1 seed (Memphis region)

Gael Force was bounced in the Super 16 last summer by Eberlein Drive, but the team brings back Calvin Hermanson, Omar Samhan and Joe Rahon for another run. The Saint Mary's alumni team checks in as the No. 1 seed in the Memphis region.

11. Kohl Blooded (Wisconsin alumni), No. 2 seed (Columbus region)

There's no Frank Kaminsky walking through the door, but Nigel Hayes played nine games with three different NBA teams in 2017-18, and Hayes is just four years removed from helping Wisconsin reach the NCAA tournament title game. Kohl Blooded also will include a couple of steady guards in Jordan Taylor and Jordan Hill.

12. Team Challenge ALS, No. 2 seed (Salt Lake region)

With six years of experience at the highest level of hoops, 2014 NBA champion Austin Daye has the potential to single-handedly guide Team Challenge ALS on a deep run. Daye will be flanked by solid former collegiate guards in Dee Bost and Marvelle Harris.

13. Armored Athlete, No. 2 seed (Syracuse region)

Xavier Rathan-Mayes had a three-game span with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018, dropping 25 total points and dishing out 13 assists. The former Florida State guard hasn't latched on in the NBA since, but he will be the leader for Armored Athlete.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes is back in the spotlight as a member of the Armored Athlete squad. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

14. Team Arkansas (Arkansas alumni), No. 3 seed (Memphis region)

Ronnie Brewer played with six different NBA organizations and most recently spent time with the Chicago Bulls in 2014. This summer, the 34-year-old will team up with Michael Qualls and Moses Kingsley on the Razorbacks alumni team.

15. AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni), No. 2 seed (Wichita region)

Wichita State was the class of mid-major basketball before moving up to the AAC two years ago. Now, the alumni team will compete in TBT with the likes of big man Shaq Morris, sharpshooter Conner Frankamp and ex-New York Knicks and Washington Wizards guard Toure' Murry leading the way.

16. Bluff City (Memphis alumni), No. 2 seed (Memphis region)

Bluff City will look to defend its home court with a roster bolstered by former NBA guard Adonis Thomas, 2006 NBA champion Earl Barron and born scorer Chris Crawford.

17. Team CP3, No. 2 seed (Greensboro region)

Featuring PJ Hairston and what looks like a former college all-star team, Rockets point guard Chris Paul is coaching a dangerous contender. In addition to Hairston, Nate Mason, Kennedy Meeks and Dez Wells will add punch to Team CP3's lineup.

Ex-UNC star Kennedy Meeks projects as a handful in the paint for the CP3 squad. Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

18. The Bluegrass Boys (Kentucky alumni), No. 2 seed (Lexington region)

As the No. 2 seed in the Lexington region and with the pedigree of the Kentucky program, the thought is The Bluegrass Boys should be much higher in these rankings. Josh Harrellson, Marcus Lee and Derek Willis will be the stars of the show, but the lack of a true shot-creator could come back to bite the Kentucky alumni team.

19. Sons of Westwood (UCLA alumni), No. 4 seed (Salt Lake region)

A last-minute addition to the bracket, Sons of Westwood includes former Grizzlies guard Jordan Adams, point guard Larry Drew II and the Wear brothers, David and Travis. The Bruins alumni team could loom as a sleeper to advance deep in the bracket, especially if Isaac Hamilton can improve upon his 2018-19 G League numbers (2.5 PPG).

20. Team Colorado (Colorado alumni), No. 4 seed (Wichita region)

Team Colorado has underperformed since its impressive run to the 2016 TBT championship game, and it is seeded fourth in the Wichita region. However, any roster that includes ex-New York Knicks forward Chris Copeland and Marcus Hall (24 PPG in 2016) should be recognized in the top 20.

Chris Copeland is among the many ex-NBA faces who will be featured in the 2019 TBT. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

21. Red Scare (Dayton alumni), No. 3 seed (Columbus region)

Dayton reached the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight in 2014 behind the likes of Dyshawn Pierre, Kendall Pollard and Vee Sanford. Now the trio will look to capture TBT glory as they compete on Red Scare alongside Josh Cunningham and other Dayton alumni.

22. Cititeam Blazers, No. 6 seed (Salt Lake region)

The CitiTeam Blazers might be a No. 6 seed, but Jeff Adrien has NBA experience, and he was the fifth-leading scorer (17.2 PPG) in the Israeli League in 2017-18. Add in five-year NBA vet Jordan Hamilton and former UConn guard Jerome Dyson and the Blazers could make a longer run than their seeding might predict.

23. Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni), No. 4 seed (Richmond region)

Best Virginia didn't receive a beneficial draw -- they'll have to play Overseas Elite in the second round if they defeat Royalty (Old Dominion's alumni squad) -- but the roster still features West Virginia legends Kevin Jones and Da'Sean Butler. Jones made the All-Big East first team in his senior season, while Butler led the Mountaineers to a Big East tournament title in 2010 and took the program to its second-ever NCAA tournament Final Four.

24. Power of the Paw (Clemson alumni), No. 3 seed (Greensboro region)

Power of the Paw has a nice balance between proven pro veterans and recently successful collegiate talents. Akin Akingbala had a 12-year professional career, while Gabe DeVoe helped guide the Tigers to the 2018 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 as a double-digit scorer.

25. Broad Street Brawlers, No. 4 seed (Memphis region)

Former Xavier guard Semaj Christon was an entertaining prospect to watch in the Big East a few years ago, before he was drafted in the second round and became a D-League All-Star. Now, the overseas pro will team up with Gabe York, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson and other former college talents.

Ex-Xavier standout Semaj Christon highlights a dangerous Broad Street Brawlers squad. Frank Victores/USA TODAY Sports

26. Team Brotherly Love, No. 3 seed (Syracuse region)

Team Brotherly Love's success likely will be defined by former eight-year NBA forward Jason Thompson. With a supporting cast mainly made up of Rider alumni and current overseas pros, this roster could be sneaky good.

27. Florida TNT, No. 5 seed (Greensboro region)

NBA D-League All-Star (2015) and Israeli Premier League All-Star (2017) Eric Griffin will look to carry Florida TNT with his high-flying athleticism and scoring ability.

28. Purple & Black (Kansas State alumni), No. 5 seed (Wichita region)

Marcus Foster might have transferred to Creighton as a collegian, but he is resurfacing with other Kansas State alumni on Purple & Black. DJ Johnson, Justin Edwards and Thomas Gipson III will join forces with Foster in the Wichita region.

29. Big X, No. 4 seed (Columbus region)

Big X isn't officially an Ohio State alumni team, but with Jae'Sean Tate, Keyshawn Woods and C.J. Jackson on the roster, this squad is Buckeyes fans' second hope for a run this summer.

30. The Green Machine (George Mason alumni), No. 3 seed (Richmond region)

How could we forget George Mason's magical 2006 Final Four run? Thirteen years later, Folarin Campbell and Will Thomas team up with former Georgetown guard Austin Freeman to form the core of The Green Machine.

31. Team Fredette, No. 3 seed (Salt Lake region)

Without Jimmer Fredette or Jack Cooley on the floor, it's difficult to see Team Fredette making another semifinal run despite being seeded third in the Salt Lake City region. Former University of Houston guard Rob Gray and ex-Xavier star Tu Holloway are featured on a roster that might have serious difficulties advancing past the CitiTeam Blazers in the opening round.

Rob Gray will have to channel his inner Jimmer for Team Fredette to advance in the TBT. Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports

32. Team Fancy, No. 4 seed (Syracuse region)

Team Fancy is out for revenge after failing to advance past the second round last summer. It has added reinforcements, as former Florida Gators Kenny Boynton and Kasey Hill join a roster that already consists of former St. John's star D'Angelo Harrison.

33. Primetime Players, No. 4 seed (Greensboro region)

The Primetime Players have seven members with professional experience overseas and former 12-year NBA veteran Jeff McInnis roaming the sidelines as an assistant.

34. Fort Wayne Champs, No. 3 seed (Lexington region)

With plenty of recent collegiate experience, the Fort Wayne Champs present a dangerous challenge for opponents in the Lexington region. Former Wofford forward Cameron Jackson, Georgia guard Travis Leslie and Gonzaga floor general Matt Bouldin highlight the No. 3 seed's roster.

35. The Region, No. 6 seed (Columbus region)

Other than former Michigan State forward Branden Dawson, The Region doesn't consist of many household names. However, with underrated players such as ex-Toledo talent Malcolm Griffin, this team could potentially steal a game or two.

36. Gaelnation (Iona alumni), No. 5 seed (Syracuse region)

If Gaelnation's style continues to take after Tim Cluess' fast-paced offense, this team will be a must-watch in the Syracuse regional. Jordan Washington, Zach Lewis and TK Edogi are the newcomers, but Rickey McGill is the player to keep an eye on.

37. L.A. Cheaters, No. 5 seed (Salt Lake region)

Coached by Los Angeles basketball legend Casper Ware Sr., the L.A. Cheaters are an original Drew League squad with a dynamic duo in their backcourt. The younger Casper Ware had a short stint with the 76ers in 2014, and he has been one of the top guards in the TBT, while Marcus Williams (215 games of NBA experience) will be his sidekick.

38. West Virginia Wildcats, No. 5 seed (Columbus region)

Jon Elmore solidified legend status in West Virginia after guiding Marshall to a first-round NCAA tournament upset over Wichita State in 2018. His next goal? Carrying the West Virginia Wildcats in TBT.

Jon Elmore fueled an upset of Wichita State in the 2018 NCAA tournament. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

39. Seven City Royalty (Old Dominion alumni), No. 5 seed (Richmond region)

The unlucky draw has struck again for Seven City Royalty, as Overseas Elite likely will be in their path if they advance for the second straight year. That doesn't mean the Old Dominion alumni are lacking in talent though. Trey Freeman, a 2,000-point scorer, and recent graduate Brandan Stith spotlight a roster that is back for more.

40. The Web (Richmond alumni), No. 6 seed (Richmond region)

Looking for a juicy first-round matchup? The Web will look to capitalize on their "home-court advantage" at VCU's Siegel Center and will play fellow Atlantic 10 alumni team The Green Machine (George Mason). 2017 Atlantic 10 player of the year T.J. Cline and dynamic scorer ShawnDre' Jones lead the former Spiders.

41. Team 23, No. 6 seed (Greensboro region)

San Antonio Spurs second-round pick Cady Lalanne, former Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes and ex-Pepperdine power forward Stacy Davis spotlight Doug Gottlieb's Team 23.

42. Playing for Jimmy V (V Foundation), No. 6 seed (Syracuse region)

With a plethora of Rutgers names on the coaching staff, V Foundation is made up of mostly New York-area players looking to advance through the Syracuse region. Former Scarlet Knights guard Corey Sanders likely will be the team's most potent scorer, while his college teammate Deshawn Freeman and ex-St. John's forward Bashir Ahmed will supplement his abilities.

43. Team KBC, No. 4 seed (Lexington region)

How about this for a storyline? Shelvin Mack and Matt Howard made two national championship game appearances at Butler. Eight years later, Mack will coach Howard from the sideline in TBT.

Shelvin Mack and Matt Howard (far right and second from right, with Gordon Hayward, at left, and Ronald Nored) seek a new piece of Butler glory. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

44. Sideline Cancer, No. 6 seed (Wichita region)

Sideline Cancer will have to bring more energy on the defensive end after allowing 100 points to Gael Nation in the first round of last summer's tournament. Remy Abell and Maurice Creek are two former Big Ten talents who could flip the switch for this roster in 2019.

45. Peoria All-Stars, No. 5 seed (Lexington region)

The Peoria All-Stars lost in the opening round in their first two TBT tries. Additions were made to the roster for their third run though, as former Bradley forward Zach Andrews and G-League guard Michael Bryson suit up.

46. Southern Gentlemen, No. 5 seed (Memphis region)

2014 Atlantic Sun player of the year Langston Hall and former Indiana point guard Earl Calloway are the alphas for a surprising No. 5 seed in the Memphis region.

47. Showtime, No. 6 seed (Lexington region)

Showtime is one of four remaining teams to have competed in all six years of TBT. Former Georgia Bulldogs Charles Mann Jr. and Albert Jackson bring high-level SEC experience to the roster.

48. Louisiana United, No. 6 seed (Memphis region)

After nearly defeating Overseas Elite last summer, Louisiana United has reinvented its roster with mostly players from France's top professional league, including former Murray State forward Jonathan Fairell.

49. Tampa 20/20, No. 7 seed (Greensboro region)

Two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond returns to the sideline to coach Tampa 20/20 following a first-round exit last summer. Newly added overseas pros Devon Baulkman and LaRon Smith join a roster looking to make the TBT stay longer in 2019.

50. Iowa United, No. 7 seed (Wichita region)

Iowa, Iowa State and Drake alumni represent the core of Iowa United. While former Cyclones star Marcus Fizer, Drake's all-time leading scorer Reed Timmer and recent Iowa graduates Peter Jok and Nicholas Baer are notable names, 2019 national women's college player of the year Megan Gustafson becomes the first active professional women's player to participate in TBT.

The mighty Megan Gustafson will make history at the 2019 TBT. Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire

51. Team Everyday, No. 7 seed (Memphis region)

Team Everyday is not lacking NBA experience, as it consists of former Knicks first-round pick Renaldo Balkman and longtime pro Justin Dentmon. Formed by DeMarre Carroll, this roster might create a sneaky challenge for Bluff City (Memphis) in the first round.

52. Utah Stallions, No. 7 seed (Salt Lake region)

The Utah Stallions make their first TBT appearance since 2016 with a team mostly filled with Utah State alumni. Two Utah graduates, Tyler Rawson and Parker Van Dyke, and former UNC Asheville center Jaleel Roberts highlight the rest of the roster.

53. Team Draddy (Manhattan alumni), No. 7 seed (Syracuse region)

With a roster predominantly featuring young Manhattan products, Team Draddy (so named after the Jaspers' home gym) could make its debut a special one with an upset or two. George Beamon nearly led Manhattan to an NCAA tournament stunner over Louisville in 2014, while Shane Richards offers knockdown shooting and two MAAC titles on his résumé.

George Beamon was a baller for the Manhattan Jaspers earlier in the decade. AP Photo/John Raoux

54. Team DRC, No. 7 seed (Richmond region)

Boosted and sponsored by Washington Redskins cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Team DRC has strong TBT credentials after reaching the Super 16 in 2018. 2015 Conference USA player of the year Kenneth "Speedy" Smith will represent Louisiana Tech on this roster.

55. Boo Williams, No. 8 seed (Greensboro region)

As one of the largest names on the AAU circuit, Boo Williams reunites with some of his former players. James Daniel and Cat Barber will be as quick and explosive of a backcourt as you'll find in this summer's bracket.

56. Jackson TN UnderDawgs, No. 8 seed (Memphis region)

The UnderDawgs might not have enough size -- their tallest player is just 6-foot-6 -- but they do have former Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford. The Greensboro Swarm G League talent can fill it up in a hurry, as he averaged nearly 18 PPG in 2017-18 with the Razorbacks, before dropping 17.7 PPG in his first year as a pro.

57. Hilltop Dawgs (UMBC alumni), No. 8 seed (Richmond region)

Can the Hilltop Dawgs pull off a miracle upset like UMBC did more than a year ago? The alumni team doesn't have Jairus Lyles on its side, but stingy guard K.J. Maura and 2019 team captain Joe Sherburne will suit up as they look to snap Overseas Elite's perfect 25-0 record.

K.J. Maura (11) will try to play giant-killer again, as UMBC's alumni squad takes on Overseas Elite. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

58. Team Utah, No. 8 seed (Salt Lake region)

Former NBA guard Ronnie Price is the heart and soul of Team Utah, but the 35-year-old has transitioned into a career as a scout and hasn't played professionally since 2017.

59. Mid-American Unity, No. 7 seed (Columbus region)

The MAC representatives are seeking revenge following their opening-round loss to the Bradley alumni in 2017. The No. 7 seed will face Kohl Blooded (Wisconsin) in the first round.

60. D2, No. 7 seed (Lexington region)

D2 features unheralded players who are mostly from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

61. Illinois Hoopville Warriors, No. 8 seed (Lexington region)

After missing out on last year's event, the Hoopville Warriors return to the tournament for the fifth time. This roster supports mostly Chicago basketball circuit legends, but it is short on pros or Division I names and the team hasn't advanced past the first round since 2015.

62. Fort Hood Wounded Warriors, No. 8 seed (Wichita region)

After just completing his career at Oklahoma, Rashard Odomes is the most notable name on Fort Hood. More importantly, this team will donate a portion of its winnings to the Wounded Warriors.

63. Illinois BC, No. 8 seed (Columbus region)

After a stunning upset over Royce White's Iowa State alumni team in 2018, Illinois BC returns with most of the core intact. Former La Salle scorer Jordan Price is the biggest name on the roster.

64. We Are D3, No. 8 seed (Syracuse region)

With a team consisting of elite ex-Division III players, We Are D3 nearly stunned the UCLA alumni team in 2018. The squad retooled this summer, creating a new roster with the intentions of again shocking the TBT world.