Kansas adds 3-point threat with Moss transfer

Kansas landed a commitment from Iowa graduate transfer Isaiah Moss on Monday afternoon, Moss told ESPN.

Moss had originally committed to Arkansas last month but decommitted from the Razorbacks and reopened his recruitment Friday.

One of the best available graduate transfers, Moss will bring much-needed perimeter shooting to Kansas. A 6-foot-5 wing from Chicago, Moss averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range last season. He started all 35 games for Iowa in 2018-19.

Moss was ranked as the No. 19 graduate transfer in ESPN's transfer rankings, but No. 3 among those uncommitted.

It has been a busy spring for Kansas, which watched Dedric Lawson leave early for the NBA and three players transfer out of the program: Quentin Grimes, K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore. The Jayhawks also had Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike return to Lawrence instead of enter the NBA draft, while ESPN 100 forward Tristan Enaruna committed to the Jayhawks. The NCAA also ruled that forward Silvio De Sousa would be eligible to play next season after sitting out the 2018-19 campaign.

Kansas was ranked No. 3 in the last update of ESPN's Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25.