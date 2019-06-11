Rutgers transfer Omoruyi heading to Oregon

Former Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi has committed to Oregon, he announced on Monday.

"Happy to announce that I have committed to Oregon University! Go Ducks," Omoruyi wrote on Instagram.

Omoruyi led Rutgers with 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season and caught the Scarlet Knights' coaching staff by surprise when he announced two weeks ago that he would seek a transfer.

The 6-foot-7 forward, who also took a visit to Texas A&M, will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Oregon won 25 games and reached the Sweet 16 last season before falling to eventual national champions Virginia, but the program has taken a number of hits this offseason. Forwards Louis King and Kenny Wooten are both keeping their names in the NBA draft. Forward Miles Norris transferred to UC Santa Barbara, and guard Victor Bailey Jr. joined Tennessee.

Oregon last week added graduate transfer Anthony Mathis, who led New Mexico in scoring last season.

Rutgers finished 14-17 last season and 7-13 in the Big Ten.