Longhorns, Aggies to renew rivalry on Dec. 8

The rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M has thawed, if only for a moment, as the two schools have agreed to play against one another in a nonconference basketball game on Dec. 8.

Rather than schedule a home-and-home series, the Aggies and Longhorns will instead play the game at a neutral site at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

It's just the second time the bitter rivals have gone head-to-head during the regular season since Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC following the 2011-12 season. But unlike the previous game, this contest won't be part of a tournament as it was in 2015 during the Battle 4 Atlantis.

"This is a terrific opportunity to renew an important rivalry for the fans in the great state of Texas," Texas head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. "We're excited about the chance to play in a first-class arena in front of our fans in the Metroplex."

Said new Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams: "I've seen the Texas A&M-Texas rivalry first-hand, so I know how important this game is to our players, coaches and fans."