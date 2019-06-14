        <
        >

          Longhorns, Aggies to renew rivalry on Dec. 8

          1:17 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          The rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M has thawed, if only for a moment, as the two schools have agreed to play against one another in a nonconference basketball game on Dec. 8.

          Rather than schedule a home-and-home series, the Aggies and Longhorns will instead play the game at a neutral site at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

          It's just the second time the bitter rivals have gone head-to-head during the regular season since Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC following the 2011-12 season. But unlike the previous game, this contest won't be part of a tournament as it was in 2015 during the Battle 4 Atlantis.

          "This is a terrific opportunity to renew an important rivalry for the fans in the great state of Texas," Texas head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. "We're excited about the chance to play in a first-class arena in front of our fans in the Metroplex."

          Said new Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams: "I've seen the Texas A&M-Texas rivalry first-hand, so I know how important this game is to our players, coaches and fans."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices