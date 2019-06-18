        <
          Wichita State's Teddy Allen dismissed after arrest

          2:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State has dismissed Teddy Allen after he was arrested last week following a disturbance at a woman's home.

          Athletic director Darron Boatright said Tuesday he and Coach Gregg Marshall wished Allen well but decided his dismissal was best for the basketball program.

          Allen was arrested last Thursday after a woman accused him of causing a disturbance at her home, destroying her iPhone and stealing keys before fleeing on foot. He was later charged with domestic violence property crime and petty theft, both misdemeanors. He faces a July 29 arraignment.

          Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward, transferred from West Virginia and sat out last season after the NCAA denied his request for a waiver to play immediately. Nicknamed "Teddy Buckets'' for his scoring ability, Allen was expected to start this coming season.

          The Wichita Eagle reported that Marshall said in a statement that he was disappointed and regretted that he couldn't help Allen more.

