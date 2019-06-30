ESPYS Auction: UNC Experience with Coach Roy Williams

Here's your chance to meet legendary North Carolina coach Roy Williams as part of a key early season matchup for the Tar Heels. In addition to meeting the coach and seeing the game, you'll meet ESPN's broadcast team and get a behind-the-scenes tour.
Bid on this experience at eBay.com/ESPN.
This experience gives you and a guest the chance to:
Meet legendary UNC coach Roy Williams at the team's pregame shootaround
Attend the UNC men's basketball Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchup vs. Ohio State on Dec. 4, 2019 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Take a pregame behind-the-scenes tour of the basketball training facility
Receive a parking pass and a UNC gift pack filled with team gear
Meet the ESPN broadcast team
Take a pregame behind-the-scenes tour of the ESPN production facility
The ESPYS Auction is live now through July 10. To bid on this experience among many others go to eBay.com/ESPN
Proceeds benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research