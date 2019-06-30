        <
          ESPYS Auction: UNC Experience with Coach Roy Williams

          ESPN
          7:30 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Here's your chance to meet legendary North Carolina coach Roy Williams as part of a key early season matchup for the Tar Heels. In addition to meeting the coach and seeing the game, you'll meet ESPN's broadcast team and get a behind-the-scenes tour.

          Bid on this experience at eBay.com/ESPN.

          This experience gives you and a guest the chance to:

          • Meet legendary UNC coach Roy Williams at the team's pregame shootaround

          • Attend the UNC men's basketball Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchup vs. Ohio State on Dec. 4, 2019 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

          • Take a pregame behind-the-scenes tour of the basketball training facility

          • Receive a parking pass and a UNC gift pack filled with team gear

          • Meet the ESPN broadcast team

          • Take a pregame behind-the-scenes tour of the ESPN production facility

          The ESPYS Auction is live now through July 10. To bid on this experience among many others go to eBay.com/ESPN
          Proceeds benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research

