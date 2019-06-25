Oklahoma State hires brother of No. 2 prospect

Oklahoma State made a significant move in the basketball recruiting world on Tuesday, hiring the older brother of No. 2-ranked rising senior Cade Cunningham as its new assistant coach.

Cannen Cunningham, 26, played at SMU from 2011-15 and spent last season at Tulane as the associate director of video operations under Mike Dunleavy Sr.

"I am thrilled to be able to add Cannen to our staff," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "I have gotten to know Cannen really well over the last year or so as I have watched his development as a coach. He has a great knack for player development and has a relatability with players that will be a tremendous asset to the continual growth of our program. Cannen has strong knowledge of basketball as he has learned from a couple of our game's best teachers. I look forward to the energy and relationships that he can bring to elevate our program to the next level."

Cunningham also spent time on the coaching staffs of the Drive Nation and Texas Titans grassroots programs.

Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-7 point guard from Texas who plays at Montverde Academy (Florida), is one of the best high school prospects in the country. He rose to No. 2 in the most recent ESPN 100 rankings after a stellar spring. Playing for the Texas Titans on the Nike EYBL circuit, Cunningham averaged 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists through 12 games.

As speculation grew over the past month about Oklahoma State potentially hiring his brother, various industry sources began considering the Cowboys as the favorite to land Cunningham's commitment for the 2020-21 season.

The trend of programs hiring the relative of a highly-ranked prospect has grown in recent years. Washington and then Missouri hired Michael Porter Sr., the father of Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter, while Western Kentucky hired the guardian of Charles Bassey. Last spring, USC hired Eric Mobley, the father of incoming five-star freshman Isaiah Mobley and top-ranked rising senior Evan Mobley.