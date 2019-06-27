Florida lands top graduate transfer Blackshear

In potentially the final remaining big decision for the 2019-20 college basketball season, Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. has committed to Florida.

Blackshear, the No. 1 graduate transfer in ESPN's transfer rankings, made the announcement on his Instagram account Wednesday night, saying, "My next chapter will begin in Gainesville, Florida."

Blackshear chose the Gators over Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas, as well as a return to Virginia Tech. He has been the subject of much speculation over the past several weeks, with each of his finalists appearing to be the favorite at one point. Blackshear took visits to Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas, and also considered following former Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams to Texas A&M.

He entered his name into the transfer portal in mid-April, but also submitted his name into the NBA draft. Originally expected to keep his name in the draft, he withdrew hours before the deadline in late May.

A 6-foot-10 big man, Blackshear averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds last season for Virginia Tech. He dominated down the stretch for the Hokies, notching five double-doubles in their final 10 games and finishing with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists in Tech's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

Blackshear will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer. He played three seasons at Virginia Tech and took a medical redshirt for the 2016-17 season due to a leg injury.

Mike White already had a top-25-caliber team in Gainesville, and Blackshear solidly positions Florida as a potential top-10 team and the biggest threat to Kentucky in the SEC. The Gators are bringing in a talented recruiting class, led by McDonald's All Americans Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann, as well as top-50 big man Omar Payne. Guard Andrew Nembhard, who was selected to the SEC's all-freshman team, is the top returnee.