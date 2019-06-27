Houston lands top transfer Grimes from Kansas

Former Kansas guard Quentin Grimes announced his commitment to Houston on Thursday.

Grimes, the best transfer player still available in ESPN's rankings, chose the Cougars over Texas A&M.

He's expected to apply for a waiver to be eligible immediately at Houston, as The Woodlands, Texas, native is transferring to be closer to home. It's unclear whether the NCAA's rule changes earlier this week regarding waivers will impact Grimes' hopes to play right away. If Grimes isn't given a waiver, he will have to sit out the 2019-20 season.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining, though Grimes, a 6-foot-5 guard, entered his name into the NBA draft shortly after his freshman season at Kansas finished. He was widely expected to keep his name in the draft but withdrew hours before the deadline -- and promptly entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former McDonald's All-American and top-10 recruit in the 2018 class, Grimes was considered a future lottery pick when he arrived on Kansas' campus last summer. He started all 36 games as a freshman, but struggled with consistency.

Grimes began his career with a 21-point, six 3-pointer effort against Michigan State in the Jayhawks' season opener, but hit double-figures just six times over the next three months. He did finish the season strong, scoring in double-figures in four of his final five games.

Grimes averaged 8.4 points and 2.0 assists during his one season in Lawrence.

Kelvin Sampson's Cougars will be a top-25-caliber team if Grimes is able to play immediately. The Cougars won 33 games and reached the Sweet 16 last season but lose the starting perimeter trio of Galen Robinson, Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks.