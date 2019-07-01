Calipari's son Brad transferring to Detroit Mercy

Kentucky's Brad Calipari, son of coach John Calipari, is transferring to Detroit Mercy, where he will be able to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Calipari, who announced the move Monday on social media, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Blessed to be in this position. Just want to thank everybody who's been there along the way. Especially everyone who said I couldn't. All the unseen hours of work paying off. It doesn't stop now tho! #TheNextChapter @DetroitMBB pic.twitter.com/NIwjrAGLdk — Brad Calipari (@bradcalipari) July 1, 2019

"During my time at Kentucky, I've grown from a kid to a man. I got in the gym and earned that opportunity a few years ago and I've had the privilege of putting on that Kentucky jersey for the last three years. I wouldn't trade it for anything," Calipari said in his announcement.

Calipari made 15 appearances as a freshman and 12 as a sophomore before redshirting last season. As a high school player, Calipari was a starting guard at the MacDuffie School in Massachusetts, averaging 15.3 points and shooting 47 percent from 3-point range as a senior.

John Calipari said he was proud of his son.

"At the end of the year, each of our players has an opportunity to explore their options and find out what opportunities they have," Calipari said. "I didn't believe Brad should be treated any different.

"I'm proud of the fact that he graduated in three years and gave himself this opportunity to play the next two seasons either here or at another university. He's worked really hard and he's gained the respect of our players because of his work ethic, his drive, his commitment to the game and his skills, so he's had my full support throughout this process."

Kentucky was expected to be loaded at the guard position next season, so competition for playing time was expected to be heated.