Sources: Holy Cross to hire Nelson as coach

Holy Cross is expected to hire Marquette assistant coach Brett Nelson as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Nelson will replace Bill Carmody, who retired in June after four seasons with the Crusaders.

Nelson joined Marquette's staff in 2014 and was promoted to be Steve Wojciechowski's associate head coach two summers ago. He's also been an assistant coach at Marshall, Arkansas, Drake and Ball State, and spent time on staff at VCU and Colorado State.

A former three-year starter at guard under Billy Donovan at Florida, Nelson was a key player on Florida's 2000 national runner-up team. He still ranks in the top-five in program history for 3-point field goals made and 3-point field goals attempted.