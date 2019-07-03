Holy Cross hires Marquette asst Nelson as coach

Holy Cross has named Marquette assistant coach Brett Nelson as its next head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Nelson will replace Bill Carmody, who retired in June after four seasons with the Crusaders.

Nelson, 38, joined Marquette's staff in 2014 and was promoted to be Steve Wojciechowski's associate head coach two summers ago.

He's also been an assistant coach at Marshall, Arkansas, Drake and Ball State, and spent time on staff at VCU and Colorado State.

A former three-year starter at guard under Billy Donovan at Florida, Nelson was a key player on the Gators' 2000 national runner-up team. He still ranks in the top five in program history for 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted.