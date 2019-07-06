Michigan lands guard Wagner, brother of Mo

German guard Franz Wagner has signed a tender of financial aid to join the Michigan Wolverines in 2019-20, Michigan coach Juwan Howard announced Saturday.

Wagner is the brother of former Michigan All-Big Ten player and current Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner.

"We are extremely excited to announce Franz has committed to join the University of Michigan in the fall," Howard said. "Franz gives us another talented guard with size who possesses a wonderful basketball IQ and a growing skill set that could be impactful for us right away."

Wagner is scheduled to play for Germany in the FIBA Under-18 European Championship in Greece from July 27 to Aug. 4, prior to coming to Ann Arbor.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity," Wagner said. "I cannot wait to get on campus and meet everybody."

In 2018-19, Wagner played on a dual contract with Alba Berlin in the Basketball Bundesliga and SSV lok Bernau Alba in the German ProB league. He averaged 4.6 points on 52.9% shooting from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range in 35 games with Alba Berlin, playing 12.4 minutes per game.