          Kentucky AD next to lead D1 hoops committee

          3:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has been selected to lead the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee.

          It was announced Friday that Barnhart would work with committee chairman Kevin White, Duke's athletic director, during the upcoming season before succeeding him in the 2020-21 season. Barnhart says being asked to serve in the role by his colleagues on the committee is one of the highest honors he has received.

          The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is in charge of selecting, seeding and bracketing schools each year for the NCAA Tournament.

