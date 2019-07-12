        <
        >

          Cleveland State fires Felton after two seasons

          3:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Coach Dennis Felton and his entire staff has been fired by Cleveland State after just two seasons, athletic director Scott Garrett said Friday.

          In a statement, Garrett said the school expects coaches to "operate with the expectation that they should build a culture supportive of our student-athletes in the classroom, accountable for their conduct as representatives of the University, and for their performance on the court."

          Felton, who replaced Gary Waters in 2017, went 22-44 in his two seasons. The 56-year-old previously coached at Western Kentucky and Georgia.

          Cleveland State's program has struggled in recent years. The Vikings went just 5-13 in the Horizon League last season.

          Cleveland State last made the NCAA Ttournament in 2009.

          The school said former Vikings player and broadcast analyst Pat Vuyanich will serve as a special assistant for the program until a coach is hired.

