Binghamton hoops player Anyichie, 19, drowns

Binghamton basketball player Calistus Anyichie drowned Sunday after an accident at a New York state park. He was 19.

The school announced Anyichie's death Monday, calling it a "heartbreaking loss for our community." Anyichie was entering his sophomore year at Binghamton.

Binghamton coach Tommy Dempsey tweeted that the program was "devastated" by the news.

Authorities confirmed to the Ithaca Journal that Anyichie's body was found at the base of a 15-foot gorge in Buttermilk Falls State Park, located just southwest of Ithaca, New York.

Anyichie was pronounced dead at Cayuga Medical Center. An autopsy is expected to be performed, and authorities are investigating his death.

The 6-foot-9 Anyichie appeared in 32 games as a freshman last season, averaging 1.9 point and 2.1 rebounds. He was majoring in political science after being recognized as one of New Jersey's top scholar-athletes in high school.

"A talented young person has been tragically taken from us," Binghamton president Harvey Stenger said in a statement. "This is a heartbreaking loss for our community. We will do all that we can to be there for his family, for the team and everyone who knew Calistus."