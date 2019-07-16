        <
          Vanderbilt adds Rice transfer, Croatian forward

          5:55 PM ET
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has added a pair of 6-foot-10 forwards with Quentin Millora-Brown transferring from Rice and Oton Jankovic signing a national letter of intent.

          Stackhouse announced the additions Tuesday.

          Millora-Brown of Lorton, Virginia, started 28 of his 32 games at Rice as a freshman last season, and he led the team shooting 59.8 percent from the floor. He will have to sit out this season and won't be eligible until 2020-21.

          A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Jankovic will be eligible this season after spending a year at Monteverde Academy in Florida. Jankovic also played two seasons at Prolific Prep.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

